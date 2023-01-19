Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Port Byron Riverdale 33-31

Taylor Ridge Rockridge topped Port Byron Riverdale 33-31 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 53-20 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Port Byron Riverdale took on Rock Falls on January 11 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.