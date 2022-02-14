 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge drums Aledo Mercer County in sound fashion 63-39

Yes, Taylor Ridge Rockridge looked superb in beating Aledo Mercer County, but no autographs please after its 63-39 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 7, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Morrison and Aledo Mercer County took on Annawan on February 9 at Annawan High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Rockets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-24 lead over the Golden Eagles.

