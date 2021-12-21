Taking on water: Davenport Assumption sinks Eldridge North Scott 67-48

Davenport Assumption handed Eldridge North Scott a tough 67-48 loss on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 11, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport Assumption took on Muscatine on December 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.