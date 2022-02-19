 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Cedar Rapids CR Washington sinks Bettendorf 49-36

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids CR Washington dunked Bettendorf 49-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting darted to a 19-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Bulldogs locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

