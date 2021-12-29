 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Camp Point Central sinks Annawan 60-48
Taking on water: Camp Point Central sinks Annawan 60-48

Camp Point Central trucked Annawan on the road to a 60-48 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

The start wasn't the problem for Annawan, who began with a 33-27 edge over Camp Point Central through the end of the first quarter.

Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-39 lead over Annawan.

