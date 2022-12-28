 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Sweating it out: Kankakee Bishop McNamara edges Port Byron Riverdale 46-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Kankakee Bishop McNamara wore a victory shine after clipping Port Byron Riverdale 46-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara opened with a 12-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Fightin' Irish opened a slim 28-16 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Port Byron Riverdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 36-33 count in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Fightin' Irish added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Kankakee Bishop McNamara played in a 39-35 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 15, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Polo in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

