Storm warning: Wilton unleashes full fury on Tipton 67-25

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Wilton turned out the lights on Tipton 67-25 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Wilton faced off against Cascade and Tipton took on West Liberty on January 28 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.