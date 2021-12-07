Storm warning: Geneseo unleashes full fury on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 61-34

Geneseo showered the scoreboard with points to drown Taylor Ridge Rockridge 61-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Maple Leafs' shooting stormed to a 37-14 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
In recent action on December 2, Geneseo faced off against Galesburg and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on December 2 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
