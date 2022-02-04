Storm warning: Camanche rains down on Anamosa 47-6

Camanche's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Anamosa 47-6 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 29 , Camanche squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.