Storm warning: Bellevue rains down on Goose Lake Northeast 64-37

Bellevue handled Goose Lake Northeast 64-37 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Bellevue faced off on February 4, 2022 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Wapello and Bellevue took on Camanche on January 20 at Camanche High School. For results, click here.
