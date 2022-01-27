Stopped cold: Taylor Ridge Rockridge thwarts Monmouth-Roseville's quest 53-42

Taylor Ridge Rockridge collected a 53-42 victory over Monmouth-Roseville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 20 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Monmouth-Roseville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-11 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge as the first quarter ended.
Monmouth-Roseville came from behind to grab the advantage 28-19 at half over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
The Titans jumped a slim margin over the Rockets as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.