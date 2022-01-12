 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stopped cold: Knoxville thwarts Galva's quest 40-25
0 Comments

Stopped cold: Knoxville thwarts Galva's quest 40-25

  • 0

Knoxville handed Galva a tough 40-25 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.

The Blue Bullets opened with a 9-7 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

Knoxville's offense darted to a 20-17 lead over Galva at the intermission.

The Blue Bullets' leverage showed as they carried a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 3 , Galva squared up on Woodhull Al/Cam in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who should the Chicago Bears hire?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News