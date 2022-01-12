Stopped cold: Knoxville thwarts Galva's quest 40-25

Knoxville handed Galva a tough 40-25 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The Blue Bullets opened with a 9-7 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
Knoxville's offense darted to a 20-17 lead over Galva at the intermission.
The Blue Bullets' leverage showed as they carried a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 3 , Galva squared up on Woodhull Al/Cam in a basketball game .
Lede AI Sports Desk
