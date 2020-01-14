Stineman's 1,000th spurs elation, relief for Mercer County star

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 5-foot-9 Stineman finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals in the win over the Spartans, sparking a 3-0 week for the Golden Eagles (14-6) who, at 4-1, are very much in the thick of the LTC's regular-season title picture.

She capped the week with a 15-point, 11-rebound showing in a 43-25 win over United and leads Mercer County with 18 points and eight rebounds per game, along with three assists per outing.

Sitting at 1,053 career points, Stineman is third on the Eagles' career list behind 2017 MerCo graduate Baker (1,377 points) and Hagens (1,095).

"What's been fun is that this is the culmination of four years of growth for her, that all the personal accolades Karli is getting are coming because of our team's success and not at its expense," said Engwall.

"She definitely is team-first. She likes to score points but realizes if we don't get the wins, what good are the points?"

With her 1,000th point behind her, Stineman now realizes just how special last Monday's moment truly was as her, and her teammates look ahead to tonight's LTC Tournament opener against Galva.

"I got to play with both Kenzie and Dani," she said, "and while I wasn't a part of it for Kenzie, it was really special to see Dani get it last year. I knew I was capable of achieving this myself, and it's really special."

