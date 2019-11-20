Karli Stineman was the primary ball-handler for the Mercer County girls basketball team last season and often would have to create her own shot.
The ball has been taken out of her hands this season -- in a positive way.
“We decided very early on in preparation for the season to change Karli’s offensive role,” Golden Eagles coach Kaitlin Engwall said. “It took her a little while to adjust to the changes, but she accepted the challenge and by the end of practices over the summer she knew it would be a good change.”
Mercer County lost just one senior from last season’s 11-15 team in Dani Hagens, but Hagens was a prolific scorer for the Golden Eagles.
Engwall hopes that Stineman, now a senior, can step into the spot left open by Hagens.
“Losing Dani is tough, but we’re confident in Karli,” Engwall said. “She likes the pressure to perform to be on her if it has to be on anyone, and the rest of the girls support her really well.”
“She’s a match-up nightmare,” Engwall continued. “She can get to the rim at will and comes from a point guard skill set.”
With Stineman shifting to her new role, ball-handling duties need to be filled by someone else on the team. Maggie Harrison, who Engwall didn’t expect to be the primary point guard, has emerged into that role.
“Maggie is the biggest surprise on the team right now,” Engwall said. “Last season, she did really nice things for us but was terrified of ball-handling duties. Now, she’s filled into the new role really well.”
If a team shuts down Stineman, expect front court running mate Ericka Sedam to fill the stat sheet.
“Those two have great chemistry in the paint,” Engwall said. “If Karli is locked down, she can find Ericka for an easy bucket. All of our guards are able to cut in and support if needed and knock down a mid-range shot.”
Engwall brought in former Rockridge coach Shawn Strachan this offseason as an assistant. Strachan was the Rockets coach for 17 seasons before resigning after last season.
“The girls all love him,” Engwall said. “Shawn and I have the same philosophies and for the team to hear the same message in multiple ways is a huge benefit for the program.”