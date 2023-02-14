Impressive was a ready adjective for Stillman Valley's 58-30 throttling of Port Byron Riverdale in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.
In recent action on February 8, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.