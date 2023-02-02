The cardiac kids of Sterling Newman unleashed every advantage to outlast Port Byron Riverdale 43-40 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.

In recent action on January 23, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Morrison. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.