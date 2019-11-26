Sterling introduced itself to Western Big 6 girls’ basketball in style Tuesday, grabbing a thrilling 51-49 victory over United Township at the Sterling Fieldhouse.
UT’s Jasmine Bell missed her attempt at the buzzer to seal the win for Sterling.
UT coach Carrie Walker was looking for energy and effort from her young team as they opened conference play.
“We had two difficult games in the Galesburg holiday tournament against very good teams, and our goal against Sterling was to play with confidence and intensity on both ends of the court,” Coach Walker said before the game.
After trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, the Panthers embarked on an 8-0 run to open the second period, led by UT junior standout Jade Hunter. The Panthers used their fast-break offense to outrun the Golden Warriors in the early stages of the period, as sisters Janeah and Jasmine Bell moved the ball and provided the energy to fuel the Panther offense.
Sterling showed resiliency, though, fighting back behind the offensive play of junior Breelyn Borum and senior Serena Criss to trail UT by just one point at halftime.
“The energy we displayed in the second quarter was definitely a confidence-booster for us, as several players stepped-up and showed the heart needed to win in our conference,” said Walker.
The second half was back-and-forth from the opening of the third quarter. UT had a three-point lead with two minutes to play, but Sterling’s senior leadership, paced by senior point guard Grace Gould, helped it hold off the Panthers in the end.
You have free articles remaining.
“We talked in the locker room after the game about the physical style of play required in the Western Big 6, and at times we were up to the task, and going forward, our goal is to step up our intensity and 32 minute effort,” said Sterling coach Taylor Jackson.
UT was led by Hunter with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Jasmine Bell with 12 points and five rebounds, and senior Madison Gordon with 11 points and three assists.
The Golden Warriors were paced by Breelyn Borum with 14 points and six rebounds.
UT’s Walker was disappointed with the result but not discouraged by her team’s performance in the game.
“It was an excellent ballgame, and we played great in spurts, especially in the second quarter,” said Walker. “Jade Hunter had a phenomenal overall game, both offensively and defensively, Janeah Bell made a lot of excellent moves and plays for us under the basket to complement the play of Jasmine Bell who played hard and scored in double figures, and our bench players came into the game and played with high energy.”
The game allowed Walker the opportunity to identify issues to deal with in practice as the season progresses.
“It’s so early in the year, and we are showing signs of playing with the physical presence and fast pace to help us thrive throughout the season and hopefully improve game-by-game,” Walker said. “We definitely need to cut down on turnovers and protect the ball as our players gain more court experience.”