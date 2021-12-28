 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden pulls python act on Port Byron Riverdale 56-16
St. Joseph-Ogden pulls python act on Port Byron Riverdale 56-16

St. Joseph-Ogden controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-16 victory over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Spartans jumped on top in front of the Rams 38-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans jumped on top over the Rams when the fourth quarter began 50-16.

