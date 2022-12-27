Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stomped on Port Byron Riverdale 51-21 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 11-9 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 22-11 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

