Some kind of impressive: Central DeWitt pounds Davenport West 54-25

Davenport West got no credit and no consideration from Central DeWitt, which slammed the door 54-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt jumped in front of Davenport West 16-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers registered a 33-10 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Central DeWitt pulled to a 49-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-5 in the final quarter.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport West faced off on January 28, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on December 9 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap

