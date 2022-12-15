Some kind of impressive: Central DeWitt pounds Davenport West 54-25

Davenport West got no credit and no consideration from Central DeWitt, which slammed the door 54-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt jumped in front of Davenport West 16-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers registered a 33-10 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Central DeWitt pulled to a 49-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-5 in the final quarter.

