Slow start costs Alleman girls in loss to Mercer County

Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was senior Karli Stineman with eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

Alleman’s top contributors were Coleman with six points, five rebounds and two steals and sophomore Avrie Schmidt with six points and four rebounds.

The Golden Eagles came into the game on Tuesday night having won seven of eight, sitting 12-5 on the year.

“We have several seniors on our team, and another group of players with varsity experience, and that has helped us tremendously this season in closing out games,” said Golden Eagles head coach Kate Engwall. “We have a team that stresses ball movement, and it’s a great deal of fun to coach a team where the players don’t care who scores, and in fact, sometimes we are too unselfish.”

Both coaches stress patience and an adherence to the game plan as the recipe to build on as the season progresses.

“Our goal is to gain the mental and physical toughness we need to compete in the postseason, and for us that requires a patient approach that emphasizes ball movement,” Delp said.