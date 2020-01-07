Slow start costs Alleman girls in loss to Mercer County

Alleman girls’ head basketball coach Megan Delp had one thing to say prior to the start of the Pioneers' Tuesday night game in Aledo against the Mercer County Golden Eagles.
“It’s going to be nice to play a school that is close to our size,” remarked Delp, whose team has struggled on the season in the fiercely competitive Western Big 6 with an 0-7 conference record (2-14 overall).
However a slow start by the Pioneers allowed the Golden Eagles to score the game's first 11 points on their way to a 28-18 win Tuesday.
Alleman’s senior standout Samantha Coleman executed a steal and fast-break layup to end Mercer County's run, and the Pioneers were able to fight back and keep the game close, trailing by only seven at halftime, 19-12.
Both offenses struggled to find their rhythm in the second half. Alleman was able to stay within range but couldn’t execute in key scoring opportunities and failed to get closer than its seven-point halftime deficit. The Golden Eagles crucially controlled the ball and pace of game in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve reinforced to our players throughout the season the importance of remaining positive, and working hard to improve and find constructive aspects of each game to build on,” Delp said. “If not for a slow start and problems scoring in situations where we could have capitalized, we proved that we can play with a good team like Mercer County, and most impressively, our players simply refused to back down. We kept fighting and playing physical basketball.”
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was senior Karli Stineman with eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
Alleman’s top contributors were Coleman with six points, five rebounds and two steals and sophomore Avrie Schmidt with six points and four rebounds.
The Golden Eagles came into the game on Tuesday night having won seven of eight, sitting 12-5 on the year.
“We have several seniors on our team, and another group of players with varsity experience, and that has helped us tremendously this season in closing out games,” said Golden Eagles head coach Kate Engwall. “We have a team that stresses ball movement, and it’s a great deal of fun to coach a team where the players don’t care who scores, and in fact, sometimes we are too unselfish.”
Both coaches stress patience and an adherence to the game plan as the recipe to build on as the season progresses.
“Our goal is to gain the mental and physical toughness we need to compete in the postseason, and for us that requires a patient approach that emphasizes ball movement,” Delp said.
“For our team moving forward, we hope to perform well in the conference tournament next week and put ourselves in position to make a solid run in the state tournament," Engwall said, "and at this point, my goal is to get as many of our players as possible some critical game experience.”
Both Alleman and Mercer County will compete in Class 2A in the postseason.
With the win, Mercer County improved to 13-5 on the season.