Short-handed Rams romp in TRAC girls hoops battle

PORT BYRON — The Riverdale girls' basketball team took care of one piece of business in a most convincing fashion here Thursday night.

Led by a smothering defensive effort that completely shut down Rockridge from start to finish, the Rams rolled to a 45-11 victory that enabled them to clinch at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship.

Now 9-0 in the conference, coach Jay Hatch's 19-3 club looks to wrap up a second straight outright division title when it travels to Sherrard (14-12, 8-1) Monday evening.

"We're not going to underestimate Sherrard," said Riverdale senior forward Sidney Garrett after an 11-point, eight-rebound, two-steal performance against the Rockets (13-15, 3-6). "We're so ready to roll right now. We're ready to come out and compete on Monday."

But before worrying about Monday's showdown with the Tigers, the Rams first had to deal with Rockridge as well as ill health among their ranks.

"We've had a lot of sickness; we couldn't practice (Wednesday) because we didn't have enough bodies," said Hatch, whose club was missing junior standout Shae Hanrahan due to illness. "That's why you've got to practice hard every night. You just never know."