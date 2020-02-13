Short-handed Leafs fall to Blue Devils

The Quincy High girls basketball team has found its groove as the Geneseo girls were still short-handed because of the flu.

The Blue Devils (17-8, 10-4 Big 6) have won six straight games and seven straight Western Big 6 Conference games after defeating league champ Geneseo 56-46 Thursday night.

It took the Blue Devils a while to get going as they did everything they could to hang around, despite Geneseo’s Madeline Barickman’s 23 first-half points. Barickman’s effort lifted Geneseo (23-6, 11-3 Big 6) to a 30-24 halftime advantage.

“I thought (Madeline) did a great job carrying the load with Kammie out,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said.

The Maple Leafs were without Kammie Ludwig, their leading scorer and the WB6's leading scorer, who was at home with the flu.

Despite Barickman’s offensive output, Quincy stuck around enough in the first half to be within striking distance.

In the second half, the Blue Devils struck, opening the third quarter on an 11-0 run, thanks in part to Emily Wilson’s post presence. Wilson scored the half’s first four points to spark the run. Wilson’s passion and energy was noticeably infectious.