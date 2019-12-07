Shooting lifts Galesburg girls to win over UT

Galesburg's hot shooting proved too much for hosting United Township to overcome on Saturday afternoon as the Silver Streaks topped the Panthers 63-44.
Galesburg connected on seven 3-pointers and, after UT pulled within eight points early in the fourth quarter, embarked on a 14-3 run to seal the victory.
The win was the first in Western Big 6 play for Galesburg (1-2 in the WB6) this season and improved its overall record to 5-3. UT’s slow start to the season continued with the Panthers falling to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the Big 6.
“I have to give credit to Galesburg, they played well and had an exceptional afternoon shooting the ball,” UT head coach Carrie Walker said. “But our players showed a great deal of heart, pulling back to within eight points and making a game of it. We got several good looks but were not able to hit from the outside or convert often enough when we got the ball down low.”
Galesburg led 14-10 after the first period, and extended the edge to 31-18 with a balanced offensive attack.
UT junior forward Jade Hunter scored eight points in the third quarter to keep the Panthers within range, and seniors Jasmine Bell and Davianna Morgan provided the scoring and defensive spark needed in final period to cut into the Silver Streaks' lead.
“In the fourth quarter, we started to show what we can do in putting pressure on our opponents, interrupting passing lanes to create steals and playing with a more physical presence,” Walker said. “I told our players after the game that we need to accentuate the positives, not dwell on our record at this early stage of the season, and keep working hard.”
Galesburg head coach Evan Massey had been waiting for his team to exhibit the shooting prowess it displayed on Saturday.
“On the offensive side, we were able to pretty much put it all together, shooting well from the 3-point line, converting our free throws, and getting points off of turnovers,” Massey said. “Riley Jenkins shot the ball very well, and played with a great deal of poise, and defensively, we were able to put pressure on UT’s guards and rebound in tough spots.”
Coach Massey was able to refocus his squad after the Panthers mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter.
“Our players showed that they can play with confidence down the stretch, and make key baskets and free throws in pressure situations, and that’s how you win basketball games," he said.
Galesburg was led by Jenkins with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and junior Lauren Livingston with 15 points and seven boards.
Bell paced the Panthers with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Hunter scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards, and Morgan added eight points, four assists and four steals.
On Thursday night, UT travels to Moline and Galesburg has a home game against Quincy.