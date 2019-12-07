Shooting lifts Galesburg girls to win over UT

Galesburg's hot shooting proved too much for hosting United Township to overcome on Saturday afternoon as the Silver Streaks topped the Panthers 63-44.

Galesburg connected on seven 3-pointers and, after UT pulled within eight points early in the fourth quarter, embarked on a 14-3 run to seal the victory.

The win was the first in Western Big 6 play for Galesburg (1-2 in the WB6) this season and improved its overall record to 5-3. UT’s slow start to the season continued with the Panthers falling to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the Big 6.

“I have to give credit to Galesburg, they played well and had an exceptional afternoon shooting the ball,” UT head coach Carrie Walker said. “But our players showed a great deal of heart, pulling back to within eight points and making a game of it. We got several good looks but were not able to hit from the outside or convert often enough when we got the ball down low.”

Galesburg led 14-10 after the first period, and extended the edge to 31-18 with a balanced offensive attack.

UT junior forward Jade Hunter scored eight points in the third quarter to keep the Panthers within range, and seniors Jasmine Bell and Davianna Morgan provided the scoring and defensive spark needed in final period to cut into the Silver Streaks' lead.

