Sherrard stops Kewanee Wethersfield in snug affair 43-35

Sherrard didn't flinch, finally repelling Kewanee Wethersfield 43-35 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.
Last season, Sherrard and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with December 18, 2021 at Sherrard High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Sherrard squared off with Erie E/P in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.