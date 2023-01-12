Sherrard pushes over Monmouth-Roseville 50-36

Sherrard pushed past Monmouth-Roseville for a 50-36 win in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.
Last season, Sherrard and Monmouth-Roseville squared off with February 3, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Central DeWitt on January 7 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.
