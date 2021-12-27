 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherrard pockets solid victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34
0 Comments

Sherrard pockets solid victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

  • 0

Sherrard knocked off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 at Sherrard High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Sherrard made the first move by forging a 7-6 margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin after the first quarter.

The Tigers' shooting moved to an 18-17 lead over the Cyclones at the half.

The Cyclones moved ahead of the Tigers 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Sherrard avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News