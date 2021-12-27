Sherrard pockets solid victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

Sherrard knocked off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 at Sherrard High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Sherrard made the first move by forging a 7-6 margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin after the first quarter.
The Tigers' shooting moved to an 18-17 lead over the Cyclones at the half.
The Cyclones moved ahead of the Tigers 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.
Sherrard avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.