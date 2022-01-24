Sherrard nips Taylor Ridge Rockridge in scare 36-32

Sherrard poked just enough holes in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's defense to garner a taut 36-32 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 24.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge took a 19-17 lead over Sherrard heading to the intermission locker room.
The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 19-13 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 18, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sherrard took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 18 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
