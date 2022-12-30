 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard knocks off Brimfield 51-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sherrard's locker room after a trying 51-44 test with Brimfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Sherrard and Brimfield fashioned a 20-20 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 25-20 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Sherrard darted to a 32-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Indians' spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

