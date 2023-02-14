Sherrard stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 51-29 win over Orion for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.

Last season, Sherrard and Orion squared off with December 6, 2021 at Orion High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville . For more, click here. Orion took on Galva on February 9 at Galva High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.