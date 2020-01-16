Sherrard girls defense too much for Orion in TRAC West battle

ORION — Held to just 19 points by Riverdale in its last outing, the Sherrard girls' basketball team needed just one quarter to surpass that total on Thursday night.

Looking to bounce back after falling out of a share of first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Tigers opened with a 23-point first quarter and turned in a strong defensive performance as they rolled to a decisive 49-18 win over league rival Orion.

Forcing the Chargers (6-12, 2-4 TRAC West) into 26 turnovers, Sherrard made its presence felt on defense by coming up with 18 steals, led by senior forward Carley Whitsell's six thefts. The guard duo of Sydney Adamson and Emma Hofmann had four and three steals, respectively.

"What was kind of key early was that we were able to get some steals, and that led us to some offense," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "We base our game on our defense."

Looking to keep pace with TRAC West leader Riverdale, the Tigers (10-10, 5-1) got the bounce-back performance they were looking for after Monday's loss to the Rams.

"We talked about bouncing back after the loss on Monday, and I thought we were ready to go," said Swanson. "We were in tune with what we wanted to do on offense and defense."