Sherrard girls complete comeback against Fulton

That set the stage for McMillin. Having missed all three of her shots prior to the final period, she delivered with 2:29 on the clock and drew a foul in the process. She calmly sank the free throw to bring the hosts even at 30.

"My really good friend (Whitsell) was having a rough game, so all of us had to come out strong and get points," McMillin said. "We all hit shots when we needed them."

The Steamers did retake the lead at 32-30 on a pair of free throws by Emily Schipper with 1:40 left to play, points which capped a solid performance by the senior standout, who just missed a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points.

Again, Sherrard responded when Sydney Adamson scored with just over a minute on the clock to re-tie the game. Adamson and Barber each notched nine points, with Hofmann adding three steals and McMillin and Olivia Meskan four rebounds apiece.

"This is one we had to work hard for, against a team playing very good defense," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "We did just enough to win, and we needed it in a tight conference race. We're right there in the race, so anything can happen. We just have to keep coming ready to play."