Sherrard girls complete comeback against Fulton

SHERRARD — Down by eight midway through the fourth quarter, it was definitely gut-check time for the Sherrard girls basketball team.
Trailing Riverdale by a game in the Three Rivers Conference West Division going into their Monday night contest with Fulton and with a rematch with the Rams looming in less than a week, a loss would deal the Tigers' conference title hopes a severe blow.
Sparked by its senior trio of Emma Hofmann, Lauren McMillin and Carley Whitsell, Sherrard roared to life down the stretch, tying the game with an 8-0 run and then scoring the final four points, with Whitsell's bucket with 17.1 seconds left giving the Tigers a 34-32 win at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
"I just had to trust in myself and leave it all out there on the court," said Whitsell (six points, six rebounds), who scored off an assist from Hofmann to cap a game-closing 12-2 run that keeps Sherrard (13-12) very much in the race with a 7-1 TRAC West mark, a game behind Riverdale — the teams meet in Sherrard next Monday.
"We knew Fulton was going to come out strong, especially after we beat them at their place (41-34 on Jan. 6), so we had to bring our 'A' game," Whitsell continued. "We always talk about competing; from there, it went into executing and completing."
After a Kearston Norman 3-pointer capped a 6-0 spurt that put the Steamers (12-12, 4-4) up 30-22, the Tigers quickly responded when Taylor Barber hit a 3, followed by a Hofmann bucket that closed the gap to three points.
That set the stage for McMillin. Having missed all three of her shots prior to the final period, she delivered with 2:29 on the clock and drew a foul in the process. She calmly sank the free throw to bring the hosts even at 30.
"My really good friend (Whitsell) was having a rough game, so all of us had to come out strong and get points," McMillin said. "We all hit shots when we needed them."
The Steamers did retake the lead at 32-30 on a pair of free throws by Emily Schipper with 1:40 left to play, points which capped a solid performance by the senior standout, who just missed a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points.
Again, Sherrard responded when Sydney Adamson scored with just over a minute on the clock to re-tie the game. Adamson and Barber each notched nine points, with Hofmann adding three steals and McMillin and Olivia Meskan four rebounds apiece.
"This is one we had to work hard for, against a team playing very good defense," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "We did just enough to win, and we needed it in a tight conference race. We're right there in the race, so anything can happen. We just have to keep coming ready to play."
Down 9-5 after one, the Tigers got to within two three times in the second quarter but could not overtake Fulton, trailing 15-11 at the half. The Steamers then opened up a pair of seven-point leads in the third, but Sherrard closed with a 5-0 run, with Adamson's trey in the closing seconds bringing the hosts within 22-20.
After Norman scored five of her nine points to open the fourth quarter, Sherrard was able to gather its collective energy for the final push, capped when Barber hauled in Kylee Sweenie's missed 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
"We knew we had to get it going," McMillin said of the Tigers' closing run. "We're getting ready for Riverdale, which is a truly important game. That's our mindset right now."