 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Sherrard finds its footing in victory over Kewanee Wethersfield 71-24
0 Comments

Sherrard finds its footing in victory over Kewanee Wethersfield 71-24

  • 0

Sherrard showered the scoreboard with points to drown Kewanee Wethersfield 71-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 13, Sherrard faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Annawan on December 6 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teven Jenkins makes first start

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News