Sherrard ekes out victory against Princeton 54-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sherrard didn't mind, dispatching Princeton 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Princeton faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 23 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.
