Sherrard earns solid win over Normal University 41-25

No quarter was granted as Sherrard blunted Normal University's plans 41-25 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Sherrard moved in front of Normal University 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a tight 19-9 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.
Sherrard steamrolled to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pioneers narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
The last time Normal University and Sherrard played in a 49-47 game on February 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
