 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Sherrard earns solid win over Normal University 41-25

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Sherrard blunted Normal University's plans 41-25 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Sherrard moved in front of Normal University 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 19-9 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Sherrard steamrolled to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Normal University and Sherrard played in a 49-47 game on February 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elmwood explodes past Galva 53-33

Elmwood showed no mercy to Galva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 53-33 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 26.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News