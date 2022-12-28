Sherrard earns solid win over Normal University 41-25

No quarter was granted as Sherrard blunted Normal University's plans 41-25 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Sherrard moved in front of Normal University 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 19-9 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Sherrard steamrolled to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

