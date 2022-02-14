Sherrard drums Manlius Bureau Valley in sound fashion 72-22

Sherrard didn't tinker around with Manlius Bureau Valley. A 72-22 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on February 3 , Sherrard squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
