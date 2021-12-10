 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaken, not stirred, Muscatine cracks Davenport West 61-24
0 Comments

Shaken, not stirred, Muscatine cracks Davenport West 61-24

  • 0

Davenport West had no answers as Muscatine roared to a 61-24 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on November 30, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman
Basketball

Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman

  • Updated

Rock Island’s trio of junior Kayla Rice and seniors Emily Allison and Imari McDuffy were too much for the Alleman Pioneers on Thursday night at the Rock Island Fieldhouse as the Rocks pulled away in the second half to for a 54-40 victory to win intra-city bragging rights in Western Big Conference 6 girls basketball.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News