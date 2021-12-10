Shaken, not stirred, Muscatine cracks Davenport West 61-24

Davenport West had no answers as Muscatine roared to a 61-24 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on November 30, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
