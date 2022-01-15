Shaken, not stirred, Brimfield cracks Orion 64-25

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Brimfield turned out the lights on Orion 64-25 at Brimfield High on January 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 10 , Orion squared up on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a basketball game .
