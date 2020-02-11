Second-quarter run lifts North Scott over Moline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I think it's really nice we've had some harder competition because then, when we do get adversity, it's good to practice it now," senior Adriane Latham said. "Then we know we can handle our situations under pressure."

UNI commit Grace Boffeli led the Lancers with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but it really was a team effort from the Lancers. Along with Case, Sam Scott scored 12 points and Latham added 10, helping North Scott overcome being without Sydney Happel (illness) and Hattie Hagedorn (ankle), usually their top two options off the bench.

"It's gotta show a lot of people around the area that you can kind of contain (Boffeli) and shut her down and we're still pretty good," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "We've got some girls that can get the thing in the hole."

North Scott has two games left to try and finish a perfect regular season and can clinch the outright MAC title with a win Thursday over Davenport North. That zero in the loss column isn't yet weighing on them.

"I don't know if we're feeling it," TJ Case said. "We aren't really worried about it, there have been teams that have gone 26-0. Our mindset is just take care of the game that is in front of us. If we're going to lose one, I hope it's one before tournament starts but for the girls, I don't think the pressure is eating at them too much."