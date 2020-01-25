Schubert's standout freshman year continues as Assumption beats Sherrard

A.J. Schubert is quickly getting used to the bright lights.
Following a standout volleyball season, the Assumption freshman is now making an impact on the basketball court, leading the Knights to a 50-31 win over Sherrard in the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday.
Schubert was named the game MVP after scoring a game-high 15 points, pulling down seven rebounds and adding four steals and two assists to lead the Knights to the win in a game that was rescheduled to Assumption High School due to weather.
"I feel it's a big spotlight on my face when I'm out there," said Schubert, who was the MAC player of the year in volleyball this fall. "I'll get the nerves at the beginning, but now that I've transitioned through from volleyball, I know what it's like, I know what it feels like and I feel like I'm able to play to the best of my abilities."
After getting a late start to the season thanks to Assumption's state tournament volleyball run, Schubert only averaged 3.7 points in the first seven games of the season. However, since the holiday break, the 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 13.3 points in the same span.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's been pretty crazy, you kind of hit a wall going between sports but I have the help of my great teammates and my amazing coaches who push me to get me in shape and get me able to be on the court more and more," Schubert said.
As the season has progressed, Schubert has earned more and more trust of the Assumption coaching staff.
"She came in really strong but was still someone we hadn't seen a lot of," Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara said. "Just the way she finishes, she rebounds, she runs the floor really well and she pushes the rest of the team to do the same."
Schubert got plenty of help as Corey Whitlock scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Anna Wohlers scored 11 points off the bench, including hitting two early 3s as Assumption grabbed a 16-6 first quarter lead. That lead grew to 31-14, thanks in part to the Assumption (10-4) defense.
The Tigers (12-12) struggled to penetrate the Assumption zone and didn't shoot well from outside, 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point line in the first half, 4 of 16 in the game.
Sydney Adamson led the Tigers with 11 points while Carley Whitsell added 10.
"They came out and we didn't match their intensity and aggressiveness right at the beginning so it put us in a hole so we were fighting uphill the whole game," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "When you're doing that, you've got to have shots fall and unfortunately for us, we got good looks, but shots weren't falling. We've got to learn from those situations and move on."