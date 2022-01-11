 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shuts down Muscatine 59-35
Ruh-Roh, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shuts down Muscatine 59-35

Impressive was a ready adjective for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's 59-35 throttling of Muscatine on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Spartans' offense moved to a 27-14 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

The Spartans' reign showed as they carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 4, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap

