Ruh-Roh, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shuts down Muscatine 59-35

Impressive was a ready adjective for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's 59-35 throttling of Muscatine on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Spartans' offense moved to a 27-14 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
The Spartans' reign showed as they carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 4, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.