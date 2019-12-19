Rocky girls shoot past turnover-prone Quincy in Big 6 win

Larson said her coach told the team to drive if the shots aren’t falling. Larson’s shots were falling.

“I just kept shooting it,” she said after finishing with 15 points on 5-of-11 3s. “I just had to have confidence in myself.”

Larson said practice was “really hard” on Wednesday, but thought it benefited the team on Thursday. She credited the looks she received outside from her teammates, including Simmer, who had eight rebounds and was 7-of-8 at the line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If we’re shooting out more on the outside, she’ll rebound and it get it back up,” Larson said. “She’s really good to have inside.”

Larson’s 12-point third helped Rocky to a 19-16 advantage to take a one-point lead. Rocky outscored Quincy 20-14 in the fourth as Quincy’s turnovers continued. RI was 9 of 10 at the line in the fourth with Imari McDuffy (seven points) hitting a triple and all four freebies. Rocky had only 12 turnovers in the game and shot 16 for 18 at the line.

Quincy’s Emily Wilson had a big game with 20 points and eight boards, but it could have been even bigger. Turnovers outside resulted in fewer paint touches for Wilson, who was 7 of 10 from the field and made all six free throw attempts.