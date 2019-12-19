Rocky girls shoot past turnover-prone Quincy in Big 6 win

ROCK ISLAND — Early on Thursday night, Quincy’s zone defense had the Rock Island girls stifled offensively. Slowly but surely, the Lady Rocks gained momentum on offense and took advantage of 24 QHS turnovers in a 61-54 Western Big 6 Conference victory.
In the first quarter, RI looked like it may not yet have fully rebounded from Tuesday’s 65-38 loss to Eastland. The Rocks (10-5, 4-2 Big 6) trailed 10-0, missing their first 11 shots and taking over six minutes to score their first point.
Quincy (4-5, 3-3 Big 6) did a good job denying paint touches early on for Rocky, which shot 0-of-10 from 3-point range and trailed 13-4 after one quarter.
But Hannah Simmer scored nine of her 19 points in RI’s 18-11 second-quarter run to make it a two-point deficit at halftime. The Rocks briefly led before Quincy’s Mackenzie Durst hit a triple at the halftime buzzer.
“I felt like early we were living on that 3-point line a little bit, and we weren’t really moving the ball like we should have,” RI coach Henry Hall said. “It opened up in the second half.”
Pivotal to the inside-outside game the Rocks created was junior Brooklynn Larson, who hit 4 of her six shots from deep in the third quarter. Her first triple gave Rocky its first lead, 22-21, with under a minute left in the first half.
Larson said her coach told the team to drive if the shots aren’t falling. Larson’s shots were falling.
“I just kept shooting it,” she said after finishing with 15 points on 5-of-11 3s. “I just had to have confidence in myself.”
Larson said practice was “really hard” on Wednesday, but thought it benefited the team on Thursday. She credited the looks she received outside from her teammates, including Simmer, who had eight rebounds and was 7-of-8 at the line.
“If we’re shooting out more on the outside, she’ll rebound and it get it back up,” Larson said. “She’s really good to have inside.”
Larson’s 12-point third helped Rocky to a 19-16 advantage to take a one-point lead. Rocky outscored Quincy 20-14 in the fourth as Quincy’s turnovers continued. RI was 9 of 10 at the line in the fourth with Imari McDuffy (seven points) hitting a triple and all four freebies. Rocky had only 12 turnovers in the game and shot 16 for 18 at the line.
Quincy’s Emily Wilson had a big game with 20 points and eight boards, but it could have been even bigger. Turnovers outside resulted in fewer paint touches for Wilson, who was 7 of 10 from the field and made all six free throw attempts.
“Defensively, we were doing exactly what I want,” said QHS coach Brad Dance of the early success, “but we didn’t close out very well later in the game.”
Offensively, the coach said too many possessions were wasted. Outside of Wilson, Olivia Edwards (13 points) was the only Blue Devil with more than six points.
The Rocks were 11 of 32 from deep in the game and overcame a 27% night shooting (17 of 63 FGs). Quincy was 18 of 39 (46%) on FGs and 6 of 12 from deep.
“We’ve got to make better decisions on the offensive end. If we do that, I think we’ll be fine,” Dance said. “We’ve got to handle the ball better.”
He said Saturday’s loss to Moline had a similar story.
“We’ve got to value the basketball more than we do right now,” Dance said. “And that’s what we talk about every day.”
Quincy’s Kate Chevalier hit a 3 to make it a five-point game with 22.6 seconds to play, but QHS was unable to get any closer in the closing seconds.