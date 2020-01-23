Rocks struggle but run win streak to 9

ROCK ISLAND — There were times when the Rock Island girls basketball team looked like a team that was on a long winning streak and playing with great confidence. Then, there were moments when the Rocks looked like the team that struggled through the early stages of the season.
In the end, the good outweighed the bad as the Rocks beat Galesburg 60-52 in Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference clash to stretch their winning streak to nine.
"It felt like we had more bad than good, but there were parts when we really played well," RI senior Hannah Simmer said. "We started out strong but we didn't finish but it's one game. We will watch the film (today) and that will be the end of it."
Her coach would agree with that assessment in a game where it felt like the Rocks (19-6, 7-2 Big 6) shot the ball better from 3-point range than they did on layups.
"We play Morton on Saturday," RI coach Henry Hall said of what he thought of the game. "We did not finish and they know about that after this one. I thought we started well, had some lapses. It felt like we should have been a lot more ahead than 10 points at halftime, but we missed so many layups and putbacks.
"We came out in the third quarter and played the way we want to play. Then, we took the pedal off the metal and Galesburg teams will never quit playing until the final buzzer."
Galesburg coach Evan Massey loved what he saw in the final five minutes of the contest, cutting a 22-point Rock Island lead to get within eight points. What he didn't like was the way his team started both halves.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is a solid group of kids who give us a great effort," Massey said. "It is no surprise we would play to the end. We started the game and the start of second half so poorly and that was unfortunate for us."
The Rocks jumped out to a double digit lead by pressuring the Streaks (13-9, 3-6) and turning several steals into breakaways. Simmer had three of those but at least 10 missed layups kept Galesburg in the game.
However, Rock Island opened things up by running crisp offense and into the fourth quarter, making it appear to be a RI runaway.
"We were moving the ball and finding openings in the defense," Hall said. "Then, we stopped running our offense and started giving them runouts for easy baskets. I think the girls are happy with the win, but not happy with how we played."
Galesburg turned up the pressure and the Rocks panicked, turning the ball over six times in the final five minutes. Simmer takes responsibility for some of that.
"I should have done a better job of getting the girls together and calm them down," she said. "I don't think we were thinking ahead to Saturday (at Class 3A No. 1 Morton). We will think about them (today). We are not scared of them, we will play Rock Island basketball and see what happens."
Imari McDuffy led a balanced Rock Island attack with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, Simmer had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Jamiyah Winter had 11 points and five rebounds and Emily Allison notched 10 polints and four rebounds.
Riley Jenkins led the Streaks with 18 points and three assists and Lauren Livingston added 13 points and six rebounds.