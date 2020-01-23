Rocks struggle but run win streak to 9

Galesburg coach Evan Massey loved what he saw in the final five minutes of the contest, cutting a 22-point Rock Island lead to get within eight points. What he didn't like was the way his team started both halves.

"This is a solid group of kids who give us a great effort," Massey said. "It is no surprise we would play to the end. We started the game and the start of second half so poorly and that was unfortunate for us."

The Rocks jumped out to a double digit lead by pressuring the Streaks (13-9, 3-6) and turning several steals into breakaways. Simmer had three of those but at least 10 missed layups kept Galesburg in the game.

However, Rock Island opened things up by running crisp offense and into the fourth quarter, making it appear to be a RI runaway.

"We were moving the ball and finding openings in the defense," Hall said. "Then, we stopped running our offense and started giving them runouts for easy baskets. I think the girls are happy with the win, but not happy with how we played."

Galesburg turned up the pressure and the Rocks panicked, turning the ball over six times in the final five minutes. Simmer takes responsibility for some of that.