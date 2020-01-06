Rockridge pushes Geneseo in first half, Leafs romp in second half

EDGINGTON — Playing for the first time in a week, the Geneseo girls' basketball team initially got more than it bargained for in Monday's non-conference tilt with Rockridge.

The hosting Rockets battled the Western Big 6 Conference leaders tough throughout the first half, holding a three-point lead after the first quarter and using a late second-period push to cut an eight-point deficit in half by intermission.

However, Rockridge's first-half challenge proved to be an eye-opener for the Maple Leafs, who opened the third quarter with a 10-1 run and never let up as they pulled away to a 57-33 victory, their 14th in 16 games.

"The first game out of the break, you're always going to have some troubles," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "Give Rockridge all the credit, they came out and played hard. They were getting all the 50/50 balls, they were aggressive and they hustled. They gave us all we wanted in the first half."

But with junior guard Maddi Barickman hitting a pair of 3-pointers to open the second half, the Leafs shook off the early cobwebs. A strong defensive effort also boosted Geneseo, which forced the Rockets (9-10) into 24 turnovers.