Rockridge pushes Geneseo in first half, Leafs romp in second half

EDGINGTON — Playing for the first time in a week, the Geneseo girls' basketball team initially got more than it bargained for in Monday's non-conference tilt with Rockridge.
The hosting Rockets battled the Western Big 6 Conference leaders tough throughout the first half, holding a three-point lead after the first quarter and using a late second-period push to cut an eight-point deficit in half by intermission.
However, Rockridge's first-half challenge proved to be an eye-opener for the Maple Leafs, who opened the third quarter with a 10-1 run and never let up as they pulled away to a 57-33 victory, their 14th in 16 games.
"The first game out of the break, you're always going to have some troubles," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "Give Rockridge all the credit, they came out and played hard. They were getting all the 50/50 balls, they were aggressive and they hustled. They gave us all we wanted in the first half."
But with junior guard Maddi Barickman hitting a pair of 3-pointers to open the second half, the Leafs shook off the early cobwebs. A strong defensive effort also boosted Geneseo, which forced the Rockets (9-10) into 24 turnovers.
"This was definitely a wake-up call for us," said Barickman, who tallied a game-high 22 points and added six rebounds. "Our first day back at school, our first game out of the break, all that kind of stuff. We just had to get back into playing basketball and playing with each other, and that first half helped us get going."
In the first quarter, Geneseo sophomore guard Kammie Ludwig scored seven quick points to stake her team to an early 9-4 lead.
However, a pair of Mattie Lower buckets sparked Rockridge, which went on a 9-0 run and took its first lead at 11-9 on a Taylor Sedam 3-pointer. After one, the hosts led 14-11.
With Barickman scoring seven points in the second quarter, Geneseo battled back from five down to go up 21-18. After a Lea Kendall three-point play tied it, the Leafs went on an 8-1 run to go up by seven, but again, the Rockets responded as a Kierney McDonald bucket in the closing seconds brought them to within 29-25 at halftime.
"I think at the beginning, we kind of took Rockridge for granted," said Ludwig (17 points, eight rebounds, three steals). "They came out strong and were aggressive with our posts. We knew we had to set things up better for the second half."
Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald was extremely proud of the effort his club put up against the Maple Leafs.
"We had a lot of heart in that first half," he said. "What I was most proud of was, our girls were unwavered by playing Geneseo. They were ready to play basketball, and they played hard. We had some great things happen in the first half, especially the first quarter."
However, McDonald knew his team had gotten the Leafs' attention.
"When we came out for the second half and they were still in the locker room with two minutes on the clock," he said, "we knew their intensity level would change a bit."
From Geneseo's point of view, Monday's outcome was what the Leafs needed before getting back into conference play on Thursday, when it hosts Quincy.
"This will help us going into this week," said Barickman. "Getting this win was big, and playing Quincy at home, we love to play at home. We still have certain things to work on, and we want to keep getting better as the season goes on."