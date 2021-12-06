Rockets shake off slow start, roll past Riverdale

EDGINGTON — One thing that has plagued the Rockridge girls' basketball team in the season's first few weeks is a slow start on offense.

More often than not, however, once the Rockets have gotten into their groove, the results have been very much to their liking. Monday night's Three Rivers West Division matchup with Riverdale was no different.

After scoring just six points in the first quarter, Rockridge worked its way to a 13-point halftime lead, then blasted off with a 22-point third quarter to pull away to a 47-15 victory over the Rams.

"We've been struggling to get off to a good start in our last few games, and it takes us too long to settle in, get the nerves out and work our offense," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald, whose 7-2 club is now 2-1 in conference play.

"Once we do settle in and be patient, things work for us. Tonight was another soft start; it took awhile for us to settle in. Once we realized we didn't have to be first pass, first shot, things settled in for us."

The Rams (3-5, 0-3 TRAC West) tried to capitalize on the Rockets' offensive hiccups in the opening quarter by scoring the first three points of the game.