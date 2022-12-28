Rock Island thwarts Springfield's quest 60-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Rock Island spurred past Springfield 60-49 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 12-5 lead over Springfield.

The Rocks registered a 31-14 advantage at half over the Senators.

Springfield drew within 46-32 in the third quarter.

The Senators narrowed the gap 17-14 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

