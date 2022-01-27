Rock Island squeezes past Rock Island Alleman 44-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rock Island nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island Alleman 44-38 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Conditioning showed as Rock Island outscored Rock Island Alleman 44-38 in the final period.
In recent action on January 20, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Lisle Benet on January 22 at Lisle Benet Academy. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
