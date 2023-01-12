Rock Island snatches victory over East Moline United Township 59-52

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rock Island didn't mind, dispatching East Moline United Township 59-52 in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.
Last season, Rock Island and East Moline United Township faced off on January 13, 2022 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Bettendorf and Rock Island took on Eldridge North Scott on January 7 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
