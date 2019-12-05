Rock Island shuts down Galesburg girls

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"Right now, we are just executing better than we did when we started 0-3," Simmer said. "It's mostly that we understand each other better now. You could tell everyone was comfortable with the ball. It was a great atmosphere and I love playing in that.

"I felt good from the start and when I scored inside early I knew it was going to be a good night for me. For sure, our defense comes first and we were good in this one."

That defense started by shutting down Galesburg standout Riley Jenkins. The Streaks (4-3, 0-2) standout finished with eight points and got off just five shots.

"Jenkins is the head of the snake and if she gets going, they get going," Hall said. "We wanted to not let her get started and we did that as a team."

Added Simmer, "We knew we had to know where No. 3 was all the time, but we also knew we had to stop everyone. We did everything well except that stretch in the first quarter when they were getting every rebound. Coach yelled at us after the quarter to block out and stop tipping the ball."

The Rocks wound up out-rebounding the Streaks 40-29 with Simmer getting help from Jamyah Winter (seven rebounds), Emily Allison (six) and Brooklynn Larson (five).