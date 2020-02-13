Rock Island's now and future combine to beat United Township

The Rock Island Rocks showed off the present and the future of the girl's program all in one game on Thursday.

Together, the veterans and the kids finished the regular season in a big way with a 71-53 Western Big 6 Conference victory over United Township at the Rock Island gym.

The seniors — Hannah Simmer, Bre Williams and Morgan Freeman — all did their thing. However, it was really the youngsters who put on a show that had the crowd roaring, including a 27-point third quarter that turned an eight-point lead at halftime into a 20-point lead after three.

"Yeah, that was fun and a good look at the future of the program," said RI coach Henry Hall, whose team will carry a 22-9 record into the postseason after finishing 10-4 in the league. "These freshmen have no clue how good they are and they are not at all scared."

At times, Hall had three freshmen and two sophomores on the court as the Rocks broke open the game.

Freshmen guards Kayla Rice and Erriea Bea combined for 10 points, six steals and three assists.

Still is was two sophomores who really had big nights. Imari McDuffy made eight of her nine shots and led the Rocks with 21 points and Emily Allison had 14 points and two steals.